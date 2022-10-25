Dancehall Star Stabbed To Death

A 25-year-old Zimdancehall artist from Kwekwe was last night stabbed to death by an unknown man suspected to be his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the now deceased Gilbert Foya was beating his ex-wife Chipo Phiri at Mbizo Shopping Centre when an unknown man charged at him before stabbing him with a knife all over the body.

“Foya fell to the ground and the suspect got into a Honda Fit car which was parked and drove away.

Foya was taken to the hospital by the police who attended the scene but was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Insp Mahoko.

— Herald

