By A Correspondent- Whatsapp services which for the past few hours has been experiencing a glitch is up and running again.

Users this morning struggled to send and receive messages on the social media platform.

Said one user, Sharon Ncube:

“I restarted my gadget thinking it was my network until i realised that this was beyond me.”

Ncube confirmed restoration of the service.

