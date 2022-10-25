Leave Urban Seats, Concentrate On Rural Campaign, Sarkozy Tells MPs

Tinashe Sambiri|Tough-talking CCC youth assembly official, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has challenged all sitting MPs to step out of the urban comfort zone and concentrate on rural mobilization.

According to Chuma, all MPs with more than one term should move to the rural areas for mobilization.

“We can’t have a rural candidate asina kana bhasikoro in vast rural constituencies while those who have been MPs since 2000 are getting comfortable seats in towns.

If we genuinely want change, let those who have acquired cars as MPs go to their rural areas.

We must never miss next year’s opportunity to elect a responsible government led by @nelsonchamisa. Let’s register to vote in our numbers fellow youths. Voting works! If Zambia did it, we can also do it. #RegisterToVoteZW,” Sarkozy postulated.

