Police Herd Stolen Goats

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Republic Police officers stationed at Waterfalls Police Station spent the better part of Sunday herding 98 goats, which were recovered, after being stolen from Siyakobvu.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said 166 goats were stolen and four suspects have been arrested for the theft.

“Investigations are underway to determine how these goats found their way to Harare.

“The suspects are detained at Waterfalls Police Station, awaiting documentation to transfer them back to Siyakobvu,” he said.

The suspected thieves had already found a market for the goats before they were nabbed. Officer Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner Wonder Tembo, last week warned cattle rustlers that their days were numbered.

