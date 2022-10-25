We Will Never Give Up, President Chamisa On Weekend By-elections

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says the citizens’ movement is unstoppable.

Despite rampant intimidation of opposition members and rigging, President Chamisa has assured the nation that victory in 2023 is certain.

“AGAINST ALL ODDS!! Never give up.Yellow is everywhere. We’ve done very well. We have a national presence and ubiquitous footprint.Thank you beloved fellow citizens.

WE’RE A CITIZENS’ MOVEMENT! #Citizensfirst #Fakapressure,” said President Chamisa.

He was responding to Dr Denver’s comment below:

“If Zanu PF is so popular and loved broadly, why does it need to use violence to achieve its political means? If you are that loved why would you be so concerned about insignificant Twitter parties to beat up and kill its members?”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...