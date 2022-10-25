Zanu PF Hooligans Wreak Havoc In Midlands

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF mobilised hundreds of its supporters to cause havoc in Midlands Province.

The known perpetrators of violence are yet to be arrested.

In a statement on Saturday, CCC challenged the Zimbabwe Republic Police to arrest known Zanu PF hooligans behind the orgy of violence sweeping across the country.

“BY ELECTIONS UPDATE:

We’re receiving a report that Zanu pf members are mobilizing their thugs in Gweru to go and cause chaos in Chirumanzu. Four vehicles have been dedicated to transport the thugs. We call on @PoliceZimbabwe to bring these perpetrators of violence to book.

VIOLENCE ALERT: Zanu PF is a violent party which has no respect for human life and rights. They have got nothing to offer to improve the lives of the citizens of Zimbabwe. When other political parties offer morden ideas they offer violence. Let’s #VoteThugsOut,” CCC said in a statement.

