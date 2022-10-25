Zemura Struggles To Impress Bournemouth Bosses

Jordan Zemura seems to be falling down the pecking order at Bournemouth after the left-back was dropped to the bench for the third successive game.

The Warriors international last started in a match in a goalless draw against Brentford earlier in the month.

Since then, he only featured for ten minutes, when he came on as a late substitute in the previous round.

Zemura returns to the bench again tonight as the Cherries face West Ham in the EPL.

The lack of game time comes after the new interim coach Gary O’Neil changed the team’s tactical approach.

Zemura initially enjoyed regular game time under O’Neil, who took over the reins in late August following Scott Parker’s sacking, and the player was one of the best-performing players at the club this term.

The coach is now employing right-back, Adam Smith, as his preferred option in the left-back position.

In a previous interview, the gaffer explained that he wanted to contain their opponents’ threat from that flank, hence the changes in his first XI.

But it seems O’Neil is now convinced with that line-up, and this might signal something unpleasant for Zemura at the club.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

