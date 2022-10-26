ZimEye
🗳ELECTORAL REFORMS: In Insiza, Zanu PF set up desk points outside each of the 4 polling stations where voters were forced to disclose the candidate they had voted for. We complained & the desks were moved but not disbanded. We demand #ElectoralReforms pic.twitter.com/H2ymHQ2q97— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) October 24, 2022
