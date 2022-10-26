ZimEye
JUST IN…Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe has been acquitted of fraud charges.The state dropped charges against Chimombe arguing that there was no evidence linking Chimombe to the offense.He was accused of selling a non existent stand. pic.twitter.com/3JkixhC91X— ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 26, 2022
JUST IN…Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe has been acquitted of fraud charges.The state dropped charges against Chimombe arguing that there was no evidence linking Chimombe to the offense.He was accused of selling a non existent stand. pic.twitter.com/3JkixhC91X