Horror As Woman Stabs Hubby To Death

A 27-year-old woman killed her husband in Marimba, Harare after he disappeared from home for three days and failed to give a satisfactory answer.

The woman, Rachel Gomba, has since been arrested for fatally stabbing her husband, Paddy Mangisa Mlambo (27) with a kitchen knife.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 6am when Mlambo had returned home.

It is alleged that Gomba questioned him about where he was but he failed to give a satisfactory explanation, resulting in a heated argument.

He was stabbed with a kitchen knife once on the thigh and later died.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Marimba have arrested Rachel Gomba aged 27 for a case of murder in which she allegedly fatally stabbed her husband, Paddy Mangisa Mlambo aged 27, with a kitchen knife once on the thigh in Marimba, Harare, on October 23, 2022 at around 6am.

“The couple had a fight after the husband, who had been away for three days, failed to give a satisfactory answer,” he said.

Investigations on the case are in progress.

— Herald

