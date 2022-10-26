A 27-year-old woman killed her husband in Marimba, Harare after he disappeared from home for three days and failed to give a satisfactory answer.
The woman, Rachel Gomba, has since been arrested for fatally stabbing her husband, Paddy Mangisa Mlambo (27) with a kitchen knife.
The incident occurred on Sunday around 6am when Mlambo had returned home.
It is alleged that Gomba questioned him about where he was but he failed to give a satisfactory explanation, resulting in a heated argument.
He was stabbed with a kitchen knife once on the thigh and later died.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“ZRP Marimba have arrested Rachel Gomba aged 27 for a case of murder in which she allegedly fatally stabbed her husband, Paddy Mangisa Mlambo aged 27, with a kitchen knife once on the thigh in Marimba, Harare, on October 23, 2022 at around 6am.
“The couple had a fight after the husband, who had been away for three days, failed to give a satisfactory answer,” he said.
Investigations on the case are in progress.
— Herald