Man Hauled To Court For Assaulting Cop

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 20-year-old man appeared in court for assaulting a police officer while resisting lawful arrest.

Arnold Tembo, of Epworth, was remanded in custody when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Caroline Matanga.

He will again appear in court on November 3, for commencement of trial.

The State said on October 22, the complainant, Tapiwa Chimonyo, was on duty with other officers targeting vendors and touts, when he tried to arrest Tembo who was selling eggs.

The court heard that Tembo became violent and started assaulting the officer with fists.

Tembo also stabbed the officer on the chest with a sharp object.

The cop was helped by members of the public to apprehend Tembo, after he attempted to flee from the scene.

In his defence, Tembo said he was unaware that Chimonyo was a cop when he assaulted him.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...