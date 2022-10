Mike Chimombe Now A Free Man

Mike Chimombe businessman and Zanu PF Central Committee member is now a free man after State withdrew charges against him.

According to ZimEye sources, controversial gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya is reported to have intervened and arranged an out of court settlement which included paying back the US$ 16900 fleeced by Chimombe to the complainant.

More to follow…

