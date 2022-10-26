Mnangagwa Top Security Chief In South Africa

By- The commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda, is in South Africa for a state visit.

PV is visiting the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as a guest.

The SANDF reported that SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, was hosting Sibanda and his delegation.

A statement released by SANDF on Tuesday, 25 October, reads:

The Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya​ is hosting the Chief General of Zimbabwe Philip Valerio Sibanda and his delegations, at the Armscor Sports Ground in Pretoria, where the parade was taking place when welcoming the guests.

The main aim of the General’s visit is to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Generals and the delegates enjoyed the beautiful sounds of trumpets, drums, and saxophones, as the welcoming parade was taking place.

They then later proceeded to the headquarters at Huvo conference room where the meeting was taking place.

After lunch and exchanging of gifts, General Maphwanya ​and his guests proceeded to have dinner together.

In his speech, he highlighted that the evening is about breaking bread and reminiscing about Africans and celebrating being one.

