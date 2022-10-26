Old Lady Of Turin Out Of UEFA Champions League

Spread the love

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Dortmund and Benfica booked their places in the last 16 round, while Juventus crashed out of the tournament on Tuesday.

Here is a round up of the latest Champions league action.

Group E

Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea are through to the last 16 after ending Salzburg’s 40-match unbeaten home run in all competitions.

Th Blues got their goals from Mateo Kovačić and Kai Havertz, while Salzburg got the consolation through Junior Adamu.

Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan

AC Milan moved into second place of Group E, thanks to a 4-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

The Serie A giants cruised to the win courtesy of goals from Matteo Gabbia, Rafael Leão, Olivier Giroud and an own goal from Robert Ljubičić.

Group F

Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

Leipzig handed Real Madrid their first defeat in the group stage afrer beating them 3-2.

Joško Gvardiol opened the scoring before Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead. A brilliant Vinícius Júnior header pulled one back for Madrid on the stroke of half-time. Timo Werner restored the hosts’ two goal advantage in the second before Rodrygo got a late consolation for the visitors.

Leipzig now need a point in their final game to earn a passage to next round and join Madrid.

Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar

Shakhtar kept their chances of progressing to the Round of 16 after drawing 1-1 against Celtic in Glasgow.

The Ukrainian side will have to beat Leipzig on Matchday 6 to progress to the knockout stages.

Group G

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Man City

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City played a goalless draw to share the spoils and wrap up the top two spots in Group G .

Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen

Seville got their goals from Youssef En-Nesyri’s opener, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel.

Copenhagen, who are yet to score in Group G – are consigned to fourth spot; Sevilla will finish third and enter the Europa League.

Group H

Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League after losing 4-3 in Portugal to Benfica, who booked their place in the Round of 16.

The hosts surged ahead early in the game through António Silva but Juve equalised courtesy of Moise Keane’s effort.

João Mário scored a penalty while Rafa Silva added another one to restore Benfica’s advantage before the half time.

Rafa Silva completed his brace in the second half before Arkadiusz Milik and Weston McKennie replied to set up a thrilling finish, but the hosts held on.

This is the first time Juve have bowed out after the group stage of the Champions League since 2013/14.

PSG 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé got a brace apiece against Maccabi Haifa as PSG booked their place in the knockout stage.

Neymar was also on target to add to Sean Goldberg’s own goal and Carlos Soler’s effort.

Maccabi got their goals from Abdoulaye Seck.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...