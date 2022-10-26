Woman Scalds Neighbour With Cooking Oil

NEVER expect a happy ending to the kind of relationship that is built on a foundation of infidelity. It will either end ugly or will leave you heartbroken.

This was at play when a woman from Gokwe was left nursing severe burns after she was scalded with hot cooking oil by her neighbour who suspected that she was having an affair with her husband.

Progressive Gwetsuro (21) from Mutora area in Gokwe North allegedly scalded Nyasha Zaranyika with hot cooking oil after she accused her of having an affair with her unidentified husband.

During the incident, Gwetsuro also scalded her love rival’s sister Fortunate Zaranyika with hot cooking oil.

Circumstances are that on 5 August 2022 and at around 5pm Nyasha arrived home from Mutora Business Centre where she had gone to do some piece jobs.

It is reported that on arrival Gwetsuro called Nyasha’s relatives and told them that she was having an affair with her husband.

When Nyasha was summoned and asked about the allegations which had been levelled against her, she vehemently denied them.

That reportedly didn’t go down well with Gwetsuro who quickly went into her room and came back carrying a pot with boiling cooking oil and poured it on Nyasha.

Nyasha sustained severe burns on her head, hands, chest and shoulder.

It is reported that while she was hurling a pot with hot cooking oil at Nyasha, her sister Fortunate who was nearby was also doused in the process.

Fortunate also sustained injuries on the head, left side of the shoulder and on the chest.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Gwetsuro’s arrest and subsequent appearance in court charged with assault.

Gwetsuro was not asked to plead when she appeared before Gokwe magistrate Hilary Ndlovu who remanded her out of custody to October 24.

— BMetro

