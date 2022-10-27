End Violence, Zanu PF Told

Tinashe Sambiri| October 9 2021 is a sad day for democracy.

This was said by the Citizens’ Coalition for Change( CCC).

On October 9, 2021, Zanu PF agents attempted to assassinate President Nelson Chamisa in Mutare.

Live bullets were fired at President Chamisa’s motor vehicle.

CCC has challenged the regime to end political violence.

“On 9 October 2021, our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa survived an assassination attempt after Zanu PF thugs fired live bullets, hitting rear & side windows on our CCiC’s vehicle in Mutare. #NoToViolence

No one has been spared of Zanu PF violence. Journalists, political activists, church leaders, teachers, doctors, students, judges, magistrates, civil servants have all at one point been subjected to Zanu PF violence and brutal attacks.

FREE NYATSIME 16:The world should know that the regime in Harare has kept Hon Sikhala, Hon Sithole & the other members of the #Nyatsime16 in jail for more than 132days without trial, a period which is longer than the sentence for the crime they’re accused of but did not commit. They’re innocent. #FreeJobSikhala #FreeWiwa #FreeGodfreySithole #FreeNyatsime16.”

