Parks Speak On Kwekwe Stray Lions

By- Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has warned Kwekwe residents to be careful about lions that are roaming around the town.

This follows reports that residents of Mbizo and Msasa suburbs in Kwekwe were living in fear after a local man claimed that he heard a lion roaring while working in his fields.

The man was working in his field along Mvuma road, a few metres away from Eye of the Wild, a sanctuary on the outskirts of Kwekwe.

A message circulation on social media claims the lion is suspected of escaping from the sanctuary, which takes care of orphaned or injured wild animals.

Zimparks regional manager, Kwanele Manungo confirmed to the Chronicle having received the alarm.

She, however, said authorities at Eye of the Wild said their one and only lion was still at the sanctuary. Said Manungo:

As we speak, we are on the ground as we try to track the lion if it’s there. This is after we received calls that a man heard a lion roar while in his fields so we are trying to ascertain if indeed it’s there, but as of now there are no tracks of the said animal. Meanwhile, we urge residents to remain alert and watch their steps.

