Veterinary Services Order Destruction Of Gokwe Goats

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A man who transported 81 goats from Gokwe is counting his losses after the livestock was intercepted at a roadblock in Selous and the Department of Veterinary Services ordered the destruction of all the animals.

Gokwe is a high-risk zone for foot and mouth disease.

DESTRUCTION AND DISPOSAL ORDER

Information at my disposal indicates that on 19 October 2022, Eighty-one (81) goats belonging to Mr Masiya Muteyaunga, ID Number 26-146754)26 were intercepted by members of ZRP and Veterinary Services at Selous Roadblock in Chegutu District. The goats were travelling from a high-risk Foot and Mouth disease area of Karombo Village under Chief Chireya, Gokwe. The goats had Police clearance only and no veterinary movement permit. Mr Masiya MUleyatinga, therefore, contravened the Provisions of Animal Health (Movement of animals) Regulation of 1984.

Now, therefore, under and by virtue of powers vested in the Director of Veterinary Services by Section 7, Subsection (3) paragraph (a) of the Animal Health Art (Chapter 19:01) and as read with Section 7, subsection (2) paragraph (a) and (b) of the said Act, the Director orders the destruction of the eighty-one (81) goats and safe disposal of the carcasses. The Provincial Veterinary Officer for Mash West Province or his representative is hereby ordered to destroy the eighty-one (81) goats and ensure safe disposal of carcasses. The destruction and disposal must be witnessed by Police details.

March this year, the Veterinary Services Department gunned down a herd of 12 cattle after crossing a foot and mouth red zone from Gokwe North to Sanyati.

Speaking in an earlier interview with a local publication, Dr Moregood Spargo, district veterinary officer for Zvimba district, said:

FMD (Foot and Mouth Disease) red zones are areas adjacent to national parks. In national parks, there are buffalos which happen to be reservoirs of the virus. There is Chirisa National Park in Gokwe North so there is a possibility that cattle in that area are interacting with buffaloes. Therefore, allowing them to move to other parts of the country increase chances of having the FMD spreading. It’s possible that the cattle killed did not have the FMD but without vetting we could not know that’s why they were killed.

The symptoms of foot and mouths are wounds on the mouth and hooves. Spargo added that it is rare for grownup livestock to die and they usually heal within two weeks.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...