Watch: Java Mocks Jailed Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri

Controversial preacher and socialite Passion Java has mocked jailed CCC official Job Sikhala.

Java has also boasted of magnificent riches at a time millions of Zimbabweans are grappling with biting economic woes.

Java paraded an expensive Lamborghini and added only mbigas like him had the muscle to purchase the machine.

In the footage below Java mocks Job Sikhala over his physical appearance.

https://fb.watch/goNRT2vEFQ/

