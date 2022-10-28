Inmate Escapes From Beitbridge Prison

Spread the love

A prisoner is on the run after escaping from jail on Monday morning in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province.

A manhunt has been launched for Vusumuzi Ndou (26) according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Twitter page.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Vusumuzi Ndou (26), who escaped from ZPCS Beitbridge Prison on 24/10/22 at around 1130 hours. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” Tweeted the police.- Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...