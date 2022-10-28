Madam Hospitalised Again

By-Comedienne Madam Boss, on Wednesday, returned to a local private hospital for wounds dressing after she was involved in a horrific car accident on Saturday, 22 October, a few kilometres outside Norton.

Dressed in a gray dress, the socialite, whose real is Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho, looked far better than the day she was discharged.

She was in the company of her mother-in-law, sister, and friends.

Speaking to H-Metro, Madam Boss said she was still recovering from the shock of being involved in a near-fatal acccident. She said:

I had come for some dressing. I am yet to recover psychologically but the word of God gives me strength and hope. God is alive and loves me.

Madam Boss was on her way to a concert in Kadoma that was headlined by South African musician Makhadzi when the accident occurred. In a social media post a few days after the crash, she said:

We were on our way to Kadoma from Harare to attend the show and one wheel that wasn’t properly fitted by another company I will not disclose now just unscrewed itself from the car and the driver (Tanya) lost balance. 😭😭😭thank you Tanya wakagona ku controller mota zvakanaka nekuti mota iyi yaida kuenda direction yayaida Asi you tried your best.

On my side kwakabvira moto ukadzima mota yakatanga ku nhuwa moto apa my door couldn’t open I want to thank a guy akangobva from his car akandidhonza and tese takabuda tiri vapenyu ende ticharamba tichi rumbidza Jehovha nekusingaperi 🙏🙏🙏

