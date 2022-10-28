Parcel Rush Now On Apple Store : Check
28 October 2022
Business Correspondent|Zimbabwean IT expert Lewin Muzvonda says the Parcel Rush application has been developed to enable citizens to send and receive parcels in a comfortable and convenient way.
Muzvonda has also developed the Enda Ride application to allow Zimbabweans to connect with transporters.
In a brief statement, Muzvonda said the two platforms have been created in line with the evolving digital world.
“Send parcels with verified travellers or earn from delivering.
PARCEL RUSH LINKS
Apple App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/parcel-rush/id6443856181
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.ionic.parcelrush
WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/J8FDKUEDc1j2lSA44Zmg00