Parcel Rush Now On Apple Store : Check

Spread the love

Business Correspondent|Zimbabwean IT expert Lewin Muzvonda says the Parcel Rush application has been developed to enable citizens to send and receive parcels in a comfortable and convenient way.

Muzvonda has also developed the Enda Ride application to allow Zimbabweans to connect with transporters.

In a brief statement, Muzvonda said the two platforms have been created in line with the evolving digital world.

“Send parcels with verified travellers or earn from delivering.

PARCEL RUSH LINKS

Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/parcel-rush/id6443856181

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.ionic.parcelrush

WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/J8FDKUEDc1j2lSA44Zmg00

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...