Train Crashes Harare Truck

By-Two people were seriously injured when a 30-tonne truck was hit by a train at the corner of Lyton and Paisley roads in the Workington industrial area, Harare, Friday morning.

The accident happened around 5 am.

The critically injured people are now admitted to a local hospital.

Police said they would issue a statement with further details. Herald

