LEAKED: WhatsApp Chat ZANU PF District Clashes With Own Deputy

Dear Editor

The below is a leaked WhatsApp chat showing how ZANU PF Kinshasa District Liaison Officer Tangisai Tapera has clashed with the party’s Vice Chairman for the area.

[10/29, 1:52 PM] Cde Tapera: Ok. Well i don’t know about kuConsulate mambo wangu

[10/29, 1:52 PM] Rudhuvo John WINGS: What we’re we supposed to do? Fly to Kinshasa?

[10/29, 1:53 PM] Rudhuvo John WINGS: Something is amiss somewhere about the way we are conducting our party business.

[10/29, 1:55 PM] Cde Tapera: Being also a party member tinenge takatomirirawo gwara remusangano wedu Kuno kuDRC to joinawo

[10/29, 1:55 PM] Cde Tapera: Musangano ndiwo unotipa gwara

[10/29, 7:28 PM] +243 903 *** 719: Muri kuda kuzama kuti zvinhu murikuzongozvinzwa day racho rasvika here cde

[10/29, 9:27 PM] Rudhuvo John WINGS: Haaa ndokunge tatozvinzwawo. Tirikungozoona mapikicha eKinshasa.

[10/29, 10:09 PM] Rudhuvo John WINGS: Ko mari irikusponsor maCongolese awo haiite kupihwawo isu here timirirewo nyika yedu pachedu?

[10/29, 10:10 PM] Cde Tapera: Vapihwa mari here?

[10/29, 10:10 PM] Rudhuvo John WINGS: Saka varikutambira mahara?

[10/29, 10:12 PM] Cde Tapera: Ichibva kupi mari yekupa vanhu

[10/29, 10:13 PM] Rudhuvo John WINGS: Regalia iyo ndeye mahara here? Why can’t it be given to us as Zimbabweans timbodadawo nechinhu chefu?

[10/29, 10:17 PM] Rudhuvo John WINGS: Behaviour iyi yekuisa maCongolese mberi kwedu irikuuraya musangano maCdes.

[10/29, 10:18 PM] Rudhuvo John WINGS: Cde Tapera tibudirei pachena imi.

