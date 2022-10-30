2 Lecturers Die In Crash

GWERU – Two lecturers from the Zimbabwe Theological Seminar in Gweru died in an accident on Friday last week as they headed for Gweru from a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) graduation ceremony in Masvingo.

The deceased are Professor Henry Mugabe (68) and Dr Dudzirai Chimeri (58). The third person Munyaradzi Mugabe (36) who was driving the Honda CRV and also son to Prof Mugabe died upon arrival at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident.

“ZRP confirms receiving a report of a fatal accident where three people died when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree. The accident occurred along Mvuma – Gweru Highway on October 21,2022.

“Munyaradzi Mugabe (36) of Harben Park, Gweru was driving a black Honda CRV with two passengers on board and he lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the 35 km peg and veered off the road before hitting a tree.

“Two passengers Henry Mugabe of Harben Park, Gweru and Dudzirai of Senga, Gweru died on the spot while the driver (Munyaradzi) was pronounced dead upon arrival at Gweru Provincial Hospital,” he said.

Mahoko appealed to members of the public to desist from overspending when driving to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

The Zimbabwe Theological Seminar is a college in Gweru ‘s industrial site and it is partnership with the Great Zimbabwe University.- Masvingo Mirror

