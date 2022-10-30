Man Hauled To Court Over R2

By A Correspondent- A man from Nkulumane suburb appeared before Western Commonage Court magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing charges of allegedly robbing a 13-year-old boy of R2.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to 1 November 2022 for trial.

The incident which happened in Nkulumane suburb was reported to the police leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Josiah Chagwedera.

The court heard that Chagwedera who was walking with his dog along a road which leads to the shops bumped into the 13-year-old boy who was coming from the opposite direction.

It is reported that when he met the boy he blocked his way and demanded money while threatening to set his dog on him.

The seemingly fearful boy offered to give him a loaf of bread which he was carrying but Chagwedera insisted that he wanted money, forcing the boy to surrender R2 to him.

It is alleged that Chagwedera slapped the boy as he demanded more money. He later released the boy while sternly ordering him to go straight home.

The boy narrated what had transpired to his parents leading to the arrest of the accused.

