Passion Java Releases Cartoon Video For Mnangagwa

By Dorrothy Moyo | The controversial Mnangagwa loyalist Passion Java has released the below cartoon which features him and his male-servant DJ Towers. It is part of a campaign on the 2023 elections and towards the end of the song is a chant including an pronouncement by party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa that ZANU PF is the army, the police, and everything one can think of.

The melody says: “we are moving with ED, we are enjoying.”

At one timeline point is a screamer discouraging drugs.

The production was met with mixed reactions at the weekend. One analyst Rose Mudiwwa commented saying, ” you take drugs to write a song and then you sing, “Say no to drugs.” VIDEO:

