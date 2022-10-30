Tenax Crash Out Of PSL

Spread the love

Tenax CS have been relegated from the Castle Lager Premiership following their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Ngezi Platinum on Saturday.

Ngezi scored their first goal on the half hour through Denver Mukumba’s penalty.

Madamburo doubled their lead ten minutes into the second half through Tendayi Matindife before Ellson Mweha made it three on the hour.

Carlos Mavhurume and Delic Murimba’s late strikes sealed the victory.

The result puts the Eastern Highlands-based side on 28 points after Matchday 32, which are not enough to take them out of the drop zone at the end of the campaign.

The tally put them seven points behind 14th placed team ZPC Kariba with just two games to play.

Tenax had gotten the promotion to play in the top-flight last season after winning the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One championship.

Meanwhile, the correctional services side joins WhaWha, who got relegated in the previous round.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...