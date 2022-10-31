100 Students Up For Cheating Exam

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed the arrest of over 100 learners for allegedly sharing a leaked Ordinary Level Mathematics paper one exam.

The state media cited national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirming the arrests.

He said:

Police have arrested 109 pupils for allegedly leaking the Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One.

The number of cases linked to that paper has risen from 11 to 28 nationwide.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that arrests are effected on anyone who is illegally circulating examination papers on social media and physically to the public.

