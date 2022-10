Another Zimbabwean Shot Dead In Cape Town

By-A Zimbabwean music promoter based in Cape Town, Ishmael Nkata, known as Mandebvu, has been gunned down in South Africa.

Mandevu was shot dead Friday night.

The entrepreneur owned a venue called “The Gardens” in Cape Town where he invited a number of Zimbabwean artists to perform.

Earlier this year, the venue was temporarily closed after a patron also got shot before it reopened last weekend, according to H-Metro.

