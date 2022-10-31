BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga Acquitted Of Assault

By Farai D Hove | The ex wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry has been acquitted of assault charges by Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.

She had on her file charges of assaulting her maid.

The development comes 2 months after ZimEye exposed on camera a VP Chiwenga aide of laying false accusations against her over forging a marriage while her husband was bedridden.

Mubaiwa through her lawyer Mrs Mtetwa had applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case arguing that its evidence was unreliable as witnesses who testified had many versions of what transpired. In her ruling, Mrs Mapiye said the application for discharge at the close of the State’s case by Mtetwa has merit and therefore her client is acquitted.

It was alleged that on January 28, 2020, at around midday, Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare to collect Mubaiwa’s son she sired with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

It was the State’s case that while Munyoro remained seated in the car the driver, Batsirai Furukiya, went to collect the child. The court heard that while Fururiya was walking with the child going where the car was parked, Mubaiwa followed him. Upon arrival at the car, Mubaiwa started accusing Munyoro of telling her children not to talk to her and quizzed her why she was doing so.

In her defense, Mubaiwa denied the assault allegations telling the court through her lawyer, Mtetwa that her hands were weak at the time of the alleged attack after she was injured during the Bulawayo White City Stadium blast incident.

Announcing the acquittal, her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa said,

“As you know Marry was facing an assault charge, and we applied for discharge on the basis that the evidence of the state was unreliable because there were as many versions as there were witnesses, and that it is very rare for the complainant and the doctor to actually disagree, but here we had one saying I saw the doctor once, the doctor says I saw her twice, the reports say different things, so she said the applicant has merit and she has been acquitted. Yeah.”

