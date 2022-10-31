ZimEye
🔴CITIZENS Coalition for Change @CCCZimbabwe leader @nelsonchamisa has claimed that the State is maliciously exposing incarcerated legislators @JobSikhala1 and Godfrey Sithole inhumane treatment as punishment for their political affiliation.https://t.co/3VdB8japaW— NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) October 31, 2022
🔴CITIZENS Coalition for Change @CCCZimbabwe leader @nelsonchamisa has claimed that the State is maliciously exposing incarcerated legislators @JobSikhala1 and Godfrey Sithole inhumane treatment as punishment for their political affiliation.https://t.co/3VdB8japaW