Man Chokes Wife With Pillow During Dispute

NEWLY-WEDS, Aubrey ‘Auby K’ Chikonye, and wife Ratidzai Charumbira, appeared in court yesterday in a physical abuse storm, which was triggered by a dispute over a cellphone.

The matter was reported at Borrowdale Police Station under CR349/10/22.

Chikonye, who stands accused of violating the Domestic Violence Act by allegedly physically abusing his wife, appeared before Harare magistrate Nkosinomusa Ncube.

He was released on free bail and the case was remanded to November 23 for the commencement of trial.

Allegations are that on Tuesday this week, Charumbira was asleep when Chikonye returned home from work.

Chikonye is reported to have woken up his wife and requested to go through the call log on her cellphone.

It is the State’s case that Charumbira refused, and this resulted in a misunderstanding between the two.

Chikonye is said to have allegedly started assaulting Charumbira, first by allegedly suffocating her with a pillow, until she became breathless.

He reportedly continued slapping her on the face and back before pushing her off the bed.

Charumbira is said to have fallen onto the floor, landing on her forehead, and sustained injuries on her forehead and upper lip.

— HMetro

