Pfumbidzai Scores Crucial Goal For Chippa United

Zimbabwean left back Ronald Pfumbidzai scored his third goal of the season for Chippa United, in their entertaining 3-3 draw with Richards Bay in the DStv Premiership on Sunday.

The former CAPS United left back reduced the Chili Boys’ deficit when he headed home Khanyisile Mayo’s corner kick.

Pfumbidzai is now the Zimbabwean with the most goals in the South African top-flight this season.

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat’s goal drought continues after he failed to score in his 10th league match of the season.

The diminutive winger was replaced in the second half as Kaizer Chiefs beat Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Veteran defender Onismor Bhasera featured for SuperSport United in their 1-1 with Swallows while Washingon Arubi kept goal for Marumo Gallants in their 1-2 defeat to Cape Town City.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

