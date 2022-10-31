President Chamisa’s Emotive Birthday Message To Wiwa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has slammed the Zanu PF regime for blocking Hon Job Sikhala’s wife from presenting a birthday cake to the jailed politician.

Hon Sikhala turned 50 on Sunday October 30. He was jailed for denouncing the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

On Sunday President Chamisa described Wiwa as a hero of the people’s struggle.

“Today Hon @JobSikhala1 turns 50.

Sadly,I’ve just heard from his wife that they had baked a bday cake for him but Prison authorities denied the family the opportunity to have the cake delivered to him in prison.

Join me in wishing the citizens hero a happy birthday.God bless Wiwa!”

