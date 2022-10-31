Prophet T Freddy Appears In A Video Turning Water Into Cooking Oil

By A Correspondent| Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Prophet T Freddy yesterday left his congregants in awe after he performed miracles by turning water into cooking oil, flour and mealie-meal.

The miracle happened yesterday at his church service in Glen Norah.

In a video seen by ZimEye and already circulating on social media, T Freddy is seen standing in front of three buckets of water before asking one woman who had brought the containers whether she had brought water or something different.

“Alright, come and tell me mama, are you saying that you fetched water… so what is inside…. open and let’s see,” said T Freddy.

The woman responded confirming that she brought water before she got overwhelmed by emotions after opening the containers to notice that there was cooking oil inside.

“I fetched water in the evening and I brought it here as it is…” the woman responded.

Watch the video of the miracle below….

