Shocking :Masvingo “Pro – fit” Sells Anointed C*ndoms

Spread the love

It’s a do or die for the so called prophets under the sun, especially in Zim.

One controversial preacher and magician who goes by the name Isaac Makomichi is reportedly selling the so called “anointed condoms” for 50USD, he is saying if you buy it then you will have twins and you will have never be involved in extra marital affairs (munotenga worishandisa neumwe wako,hamuzofi makahuriranazve kana kuchiva vamwe)

Reports say the so called anointed condoms are selling like hot cakes in Zimbabwe

“I wanted to buy one for my husband kuti arege kuchiva kana tarishandisa but hanzi atopera ose anga aripo,” says one eye witness.

“Ukatenga one condom then moshandisa,zvinoita kuti murume wako asachivazve vamwe vakadzi.Vanomada batai papa pa +263777469342 mubatsirike” said Makomichi’s personal assistant.

Some church leaders said Makomichi is using secret powers to do such magic.

Makomichi is known for distributing love,luck and lotto charms.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...