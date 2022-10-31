Zanu PF Full Of Thieves – Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that his party is full of thieves.

Addressing the seventh Zanu PF national Congress in Harare on Saturday, Mr Mnangagwa bemoaned the rampant looting of resources by members of his party.

See statement below:

ZANU PF FIRST SECRETARY CDE DR E.D MNANGAGWA OFFICIATES AT THE 7TH ZANU PF NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS…

[email protected] HICC

E.D Mnangagwa…

It is my honor to address you as we close our congress. l respect the unity and order displayed during this congress. The Zanu Pf way of doing things is exceptional. Internal party processes are more refined as we build a prosperous Zimbabwe living no one and no place behind. We appreciate our visitors their call for the unconditional removal of sanctions. Emerging from this 7th National Congress we must never bury our heads from the sun but to lead from the front. Targets articulated in the congress must be achieved by us. We must revamp administration to be insync with the modernisation we are pursuing. We must remain adaptive to the modern advancements. Victory must become the signature of Zanu pf. I challenge the leadership to broaden the horizon beyond 2030 to fulfill the hopes of people. We must come up with policies to end poverty through job creation delivering sustainable livelihoods and prosperous future for Zimbabweans. The party belongs to three generations , the dead, the current and the future. The current must keep Zanu PF alive and hand it over vibrant to the next generation.

The power of ZANU PF is with the people not the leadership. It is the people growing the country. As in the liberation we were like fish in the water. All party structures must be equipped with this role of catering for the people of Zimbabwe. We are the leaders of Zimbabwe. I outlined the success of the party in the opening remarks, Zimbabwe is going forward in the next 5 years. At this congress we have emerged with resolutions to guide the party congress and the generality has spoken. The party will run with organised structures to secure another 5 year term. Attainment of upper middle income economy by 2030 must be accelerated regardless of imposition of sanctions. A firm foundation has been laid on which we mount our campaign strategy. The system has been oiled to win. I thank you for nominating me to be your 2023 Presidential candidate. l depend on you and your support to win. l congratulate CC members who have won. There are those who can be chosen to lead not all of us should lead. I thank the out going CC every member is important. l urge you to work together as we fulfill the agenda of our party. Lets urge our people to turn up to vote. People died, lost limbs, bitten by snakes, wild animals but fought on to gain independence. Every 5 years we vote to secure the country. No one sweats to vote. Only through two things tsepete tsepete wapedza. On war you required rockets to win. Now you don’t die when tsepetearing. Lets rise up and defend our country and gains.

Kuramba vamwe into ZANU PF is not a ZANU PF way. We must accept more into the party. Our Chitepo School of ideology will teach those in the party and the leadership. Having money is not ideology better to have ideology and not money. Lets push in one direction and win elections. Resources are ready and will be distributed in due course. Nhamo yatinayo yosvika sei kuvanhu isingabiwe, vamwe varikuti zvirinani kupa chairman we cell, or commissariat to distribute. It is your individual capacity and duty to report to millions who are not here report honestly add positively not to subtract. Tell the people that Zanu pf is strong. We will continue to empower our communities from plumtree to mutoko, Zanu pf will be with them as they plant and sale crops. In dreams, in rain hapana paisiri. Kana wakuba Zanu pf haipo.

Goat, cotton , cattle, pfubvudza, irrigation schemes all come from Zanu pf. No one is barred from Zanu pf haizari muhomwe mayo. Hapana munhu anokwanisa Zanu pf muhomwe make ikasamupisa. Zanu pf accepts everyone miners, doctors, industrialists, teachers, does not support mbavha. Finally l wish you a safe journey we reject violence it is alien to our people.

It is my honor to declare this 7th National Peoples Congress officially closed.

ZIM1

NyikaInovakwaNeveneVayo

Distributed by

ZANU PF HEADQUARTERS INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT

