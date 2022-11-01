Fodger Killed After Blowing Up Fuel Tanker

State Media – A Harare man died after a fuel tanker trailer belonging to Segment of Glory Energy he was welding exploded, killing him instantly.

It is reported that the welder was on top of the trailer while sealing a leak that had developed on the tanker.

When The Herald arrived at the scene along Sherwood Crescent in Waterfalls, Harare, the body had already been removed.

Workers at the depot were continuing with business.

The truck, which had the fuel tank trailer that exploded was still parked in the SOG depot next to other trucks.

The workers referred all the questions of their employee Mr Justice Madzimure who expressed ignorance over the issue, saying he was not the owner of the haulage company.

A witness said those around panicked after hearing an explosive sound coming out of the depot and they saw the body of the welder lying in the yard of the next depot where it was thrown.

“The man was on top of the fuel tank trailer welding it and everything seemed to be going on well,” said the eye witness who refused to be named. “He asked if the sadza I was cooking was ready so that he could come and buy it when he was done.

“Moments later we were terrified by the explosive sound of the fuel tanker. The man was thrown into this yard (next depot) where he died instantly. When the fuel tanker trailer exploded some people ran away because they thought it was a bomb, but after the explosion some came back to see what had transpired.”

Others said they heard an explosion and thought that it was a bomb.

National police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to receive a report from police officers who attended the scene.

