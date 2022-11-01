Harare Man Shot Dead At Gate

By A Correspondent- A Harare man was shot dead in Belvedere suburb while he was closing the gate to his house.

Police said Grayham Chundu (41) was shot and killed on Saturday night just before 9 PM at the gate to his house along Castens Way in Belvedere and nothing was stolen. ZRP tweeted:

Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case that occurred on 29/10/22 at around 2050 hours at a house along Castens Way, Belvedere in which the victim, Chundu Grayham (41) was shot with an unidentified firearm on the stomach by two unknown suspects, whilst closing the gate. The victim died on the way to the hospital and nothing was stolen at the house

