Komichi Thrown Under The Bus

The MDC-T has dismissed a weekend statement by its national chairperson, Morgen Komichi, saying the opposition party had already fielded candidates to contest forthcoming by-elections after boycotting previous ones.

Komichi told NewZimbabwe.com the party had chosen representatives in all the vacant wards.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) last week announced the nomination court will receive papers for Binga ,Victoria Falls and Gweru by elections on November 3 while the elections will be held on December 3.

All the seats fell vacant after the incumbent councillors were recalled by the opposition party.

“This time around we are going to take part in the upcoming by-elections. We have already identified through consensus our candidates. We are urging Zimbabweans to vote for the MDC-T.

“Our party is the only political party which can bring real change in Zimbabwe. Our people have suffered a lot under Zanu-PF,” Komichi told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday.

But in a statement released Monday, the party spokesperson Witness Dube refuted Komichi’s position, thereby literally throwing him under the bus.

“The MDC’s position on by-elections remains that we will not be participating in any by-election until after our current restructuring exercise and congress preparations are completed.

“Reports by an online newspaper (NewZimbabwe.com) of the 31st October 2022 suggesting that we will be participating in the upcoming by-elections is not the correct party position, but simply statements attributable to our National Chairperson Morgen Komichi,” said Dube.

The spokesperson said the party’s last national standing committee held on October 26, 2022 had deliberated on the by election issue.

During the meeting, Dube said it was resolved that the issue be looked into detail by the party’s constitutional technical committee on elections, which is meeting November 1, 2022.

“This committee will consider our financial ability to participate in the by-elections given that our 5th ordinary congress is already taking place at provincial levels and soon to be held nationally. The committee ‘s details cost benefit analysis report will inform our position on the upcoming by-elections,”

“The MDC 5th ordinary congress will be used as a preparatory process for the upcoming national elections in 2023,” said Dube.

The spokesperson said the congress will elect the party’s presidential candidate and running mates, including administration of the candidate selection process for all parliamentary and local government positions.

Following the March by-elections in which the party performed dismally, the party’s leadership took a decision not to participate in any future mini polls, leaving the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Zanu-PF battling it out in the subsequent by -elections.

In Binga , the by-elections will be conducted in Wards 6, 8, 10, 15, 20 and 23 while in Gweru the by-elections are set for Wards 4, 5 and 18. In Victoria Falls, polls are set for Ward 8.

-NewZimbabwe

