Man Gunned Down In Belvedere

By-A Harare man was shot dead in the Belvedere suburb while he was closing the gate to his house.

Police said Grayham Chundu (41) was shot and killed on Saturday night just before 9 PM at the gate to his house along Castens Way in Belvedere and nothing was stolen. ZRP tweeted:

Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case that occurred on 29/10/22 at around 2050 hours at a house along Castens Way, Belvedere in which the victim, Chundu Grayham (41) was shot with an unidentified firearm on the stomach by two unknown suspects, whilst closing the gate. The victim died on the way to the hospital and nothing was stolen at the house.

In an unrelated case, ZRP Silobela arrested two men for allegedly fatally stabbing another man with a knife. Police said:

On 29/10/22, ZRP Silobela arrested Justice Matindike (24) and Tirivashe Gumbo (23) in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 29/10/22 at Mambo Queen Mine, where the victim, Marshal Gwabeni (30) died after being stabbed on the chest and both hands with a knife.

The suspects were on a revenge mission after the victim had stabbed Justice Matindike with a broken beer bottle in the hand following an argument over an unknown issue during a beer-drinking spree on 28/10/22 at a nightclub.

