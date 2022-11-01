Manhunt For Maid Who Stole Employer’s 1yr Old Son

By A Correspondent- Police in Bulawayo are looking for Kimberly Ncube (pictured), a 19-year-old girl who was employed as a housemaid in Paddonhurst.

Ncube allegedly kidnapped her employer’s one-year eight-month-old son and also stole the family’s vehicle which was parked at their house on Monday.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) deputy spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, appealed for information from the public to locate the child.

She said:

Police in Bulawayo are looking for Kimberly Ncube, a female adult aged 19, she was employed as a maid in Paddonhurst in Bulawayo. She was left alone looking after her employer’s one-year eight-month-old son.

She took advantage of her employer’s absence who had gone to work and she stole her white BMW 328i, registration number AEA8833 which was parked in the garage.

She also took the motor vehicle’s documents and also kidnapped the one-year eight-month-old son and disappeared with him. We suspect that she was assisted by her boyfriend.

Anyone with information that may lead to the location of the child and motor vehicle should contact the investigating officer DS Chipinda on 0773288903 or 0292277523 or contact the officer in charge of crime CID Homicide on 0779974490.

