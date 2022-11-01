Parcel Rush For Your Convenience

Business Correspondent| Zimbabweans can now embrace and enjoy the numerous benefits of digital communication through the Parcel Rush Application.

Parcel Rush is a mobile application that allows Zimbabweans to send and receive parcels electronically.

The application is now available on Google play store and Apple Store.

See links below:

PARCEL RUSH LINKS

Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/parcel-rush/id6443856181

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.ionic.parcelrush

WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/J8FDKUEDc1j2lSA44Zmg00

