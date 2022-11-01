ZimEye
Blown up in rising flames: The Manna Resort in Glen Lorne was gutted on Tue morning following what was clImed to be a lighting strike. The property is owned by RBZ director of banking supervision Norman Mataruka's estate. Mataruka succumbed to Covid-19 in 2020. MORE FOLLOWS… pic.twitter.com/0OfY4dBJbe— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 1, 2022
