Team Pachedu Exposes ZEC Rigging Shenanigans

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ( ZEC) has been widely criticized for refusing to release the electronic voters’ roll.

Observers have urged CCC and concerned stakeholders to push for reforms before polls.

Team Pachedu has pointed out that ZEC is receiving instructions from Zanu PF.

“ZEC is refusing to release the electronic Voters’ Roll that they are using for delimitation.

ZEC also says that they will no longer be providing future Voters’ Rolls on CDs, to make it difficult to audit.

Why is ZEC so secretive with the Voters’ Roll?

ZEC is plotting to exclude IDs, Dates of Birth and Addresses from the electronic voters roll as a strategy to prevent the auditing of the 2023 election roll.

This violates Sections 20 & 21 of the Electoral Act which explicitly demands this information,” Team Pachedu said in separate statements.

