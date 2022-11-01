Two Teachers In Soup For Beating Pupil

By A Correspondent- Two teachers at Haig Park Primary School in Harare appeared in court on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old pupil.

The teachers, Christ Makonese (50) and Memory Gwekwerere (54) appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga, who remanded them to 8 December for trial.

Allegations are that on 11 October, some learners went and reported to Makonese that the complainant had started a false rumour against another pupil.

The duo called the complainant and Makonese allegedly slapped her once on her cheek while Gwekwerere pinched her ears before slapping her again.

The complainant’s class teacher, Mrs Kamkosi, then told the two that her mother doesn’t want her to be beaten.

Makonese and Gwekwerere were released on free bail as they were brought to court on summons.

-HMetro

