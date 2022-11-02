ZimEye
COURT UPDATE: The State has not opposed the request made by Ms Mtetwa, to allow Lawyers (private access) , Doctors & family members to have access to Sikhala & Sithole. Both state & defence , suprisingly, agreed that Prisons was violating accused's constitutional rights. – pic.twitter.com/ylVoTFTuYw— Freddy Michael Masarirevu (@freddyMM93) November 2, 2022
