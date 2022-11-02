Dzvukamanja Sings The Blues At Pirates



Orlando Pirates have reportedly decided on Terrence Dzvukamanja’s future after the Zimbabwean striker has found life difficult at the Soweto giants.

Dzvukamanja is yet to reach the top mark since arriving at the club in 2020.

He has featured once this term and was kept on the sidelines in the initial stages of the season due to an injury.

The arrival of new coach Jose Riveiro hasn’t helped and according to The Citizen newspaper, the club is ready to release him.

“I think it’s safe to say his time with the club has came to an end. It doesn’t seem like anything is going to change because he doesn’t even make match-day squad,” an unnamed source told the publication.

The source also claimed that Dzvukamanja has even realised that his time with the club is over and he is ready to make a move.

“Things are not going so well for him and he has started seeing that now because a lot of things you see at training. He is no longer being seen as an important player. He is one of those players who seem like they just make up numbers in the squad and are just helping regular guys to train,” added the insider.

The next transfer window in the DStv Premiership will open in January.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

